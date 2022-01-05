In-person CCAs resume; students may interact in groups of up to 5

Students in primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes will be allowed to interact with their classmates during breaks in groups of up to five while wearing masks, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

And in-person co-curricular activities (CCAs) have resumed for primary schools, without needing to be split according to classes or levels if the total number of pupils, staff, service providers and volunteers is capped at 50, he said.

These were among several school activities that resumed yesterday, Mr Chan said in a Facebook post, adding that he had dropped by Punggol Cove Primary School earlier to greet Primary 1 pupils on their first day of school.

Yesterday, Kindergarten 1 and Primary 1 pupils, as well as secondary school students, had their first day in school amid a third year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National School Games may resume this year

Pupils of other primary school levels as well as Kindergarten 2 children return to school today.

Mr Chan said secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes can now conduct learning journeys and hold CCAs at external venues, provided there is minimal intermingling with the public.

Self-help group tuition and Dyslexia Association of Singapore literacy programmes in schools can also resume, he added.

Lastly, Primary 6 pupils may now attend flag-raising level assembly.

In November, the Ministry of Education announced that school activities such as CCAs and assemblies would resume for secondary schools from this month.

In his Facebook post, Mr Chan added that the ministry hopes to resume the National School Games and Singapore Youth Festival later in the year.

"May the gradual resumption of activities contribute towards a richer and more fulfilling school year for our students," he said.

Mr Chan said witnessing parents and children arriving "hand in hand" reminded him of his children's first day of primary school years ago.

"I remember peeking at them through their classroom windows and trying to spot them during recess to see if they managed to buy a meal," he added.