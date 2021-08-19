Help is here: Set aside time for these activities to ignite your child’s interest in learning mother tongue language

Bilingual literacy plays a major role in the growth of children. But with the growing number of Singapore families using English as the default language at home, many parents wonder how to increase their children's interest and motivation to pick up mother tongue languages.

Growing up in a predominantly English-speaking household, children are likely to be more comfortable communicating in English as opposed to mother tongue languages, which they may hear less of on a daily basis.

Organisers of this year’s Mother Tongue Languages Symposium (MTLS) want to show more families how mother tongue language-learning can be fun. The symposium, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, will be conducted in a hybrid format and packed with a series of fun-filled virtual activities.

Themed “Our Mother Tongues as Living Languages”, it will take your children on a journey of discovery where they learn to apply mother tongue languages in everyday situations. The three official mother tongue languages in Singapore are Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

Here are some highlights where you can get ideas on how to engage the little ones in making the mother tongue languages come alive.

Attend a live panel discussion with Education Minister

Tune in to the opening ceremony on the MTLS website on Aug 28, where a live panel discussion will be taking place at 11am.

The session will feature a panel of distinguished members including Education Minister Mr Chan Chun Sing, Mr Anbarasu Rajendran (Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Indian Development Association) and Mdm Iryamaya binti Amin (recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Pre-school Mother Tongue Language Teacher Award). Through this panel discussion, you will be able to gain insights on what it takes to spark your child’s interest in learning mother tongue languages, both in school and at home.

Participate in sharing sessions by experts, celebrity parents



Parents and educators may choose from a total of 31 sharing sessions this year, including those highlighted here. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION



Missed out on the live panel discussion? Join in the sharing sessions, which will either be live streamed or pre-recorded, on the MTLS website. There will be a total of 31 sharing sessions conducted by education experts, celebrity parents and renowned personalities, where they will be exchanging ideas on how to navigate the challenges of learning mother tongue languages.

One of the live sharing sessions to look forward to is by YES 933FM DJ Lim Pei Fen. A mother of two, the 39-year-old is very open about sharing her experiences with motherhood on her Instagram. As one of the most well-known voices in Chinese radio, the veteran host will be discussing the topic of using podcasts as an alternative learning tool to hone language skills, especially in primary school children.

Another speaker to anticipate is Ms Nurashikin Jasni (better known as Nura J), who is a former teacher-turned-parent influencer, with her own parenting podcast. In her sharing session, she will be dishing tips on how to make learning the Malay language a fun and more enjoyable process.

All sharing sessions will be held online from Aug 28; no sign-up is required.

Explore a virtual gallery with over 40 exhibits

This year’s MTLS takes the form of a virtual display with a total of 42 informative exhibits from participating pre-schools, schools, community partners as well as the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The digital exhibition will showcase some innovative approaches that are being implemented by educators to provide a more immersive learning experience.

For instance, Ai Tong Primary School organised a series of immersion activities with the Singapore Chinese Culture Centre to help students develop a deeper appreciation of their roots.

At MOE Kindergarten @ Punggol Green, children are encouraged to create their own origami crafts and use the Malay language to talk about their creations. This simple paper folding activity not only serves as a bonding experience for the family, but also helps to create a natural environment where kids can converse in their mother tongue language with their parents.

To help students learn more about the Tamil culture, Temasek Secondary School infused elements of drama and theatrics into its teaching curriculum. Students get the opportunity to write, stage and record their own dramas. Not only will they gain a better understanding of their heritage, they will also develop skills such as acting, presentation and even video-editing.

Challenge yourself and your child with an online quest



This year's online quest is set in a simulated neighbourhood, and titled The Great Heartland Adventure. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION



To up the fun factor, take part in the symposium's signature Online Quest. Set in a simulated neighbourhood, your child will embark on an exciting adventure of learning and discovery with the four MTLS mascots, Xiao Tao, Sani, Kavin and Peppy. As they navigate through the quest, players are required to complete a series of interactive tasks that will help to sharpen their listening and reading skills.

The game can be played in Chinese, Malay or Tamil. Children can also choose between the “Beginner” mode for those aged four to six, or the “Expert” level for those aged seven to nine. Parents are welcome to join in the fun too!

The Online Quest will be available on the MTLS website from Aug 28. Click here to play.

Mother Tongue Languages Symposium 2021 This year, the Mother Tongue Languages Symposium will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. For the first time ever, MTLS will be a hybrid event with a physical event held at the Suntec City Convention Centre (for invited guests only), along with a host of virtual activities happening on the MTLS official website (open to public). Co-organised by the Ministry of Education, MTLS is an annual event that aims to instil life-long learning of mother tongue languages in young children through authentic, immersive experiences. Highlights include panel discussions, sharing sessions and digital exhibitions where various speakers will be sharing ways to promote the learning of mother tongue languages. Besides the variety of programmes, parents can also get access to a curated range of mother tongue language resources to support your child’s learning and development. These will be available for sale online. What’s more, you stand a chance to win attractive prizes simply by taking part in the MTL Challenge, which will be open to all website visitors from Aug 28. Simply navigate the website (or read this article) to learn more about the highlights, and participate in a quiz to see how much you know about MTLS 2021.