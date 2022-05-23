I M Possible scheme gives Chua Chu Kang Primary pupils added support

He changed schools at the start of the year but the after-school programme at Chua Chu Kang Primary, his new school, has helped Darren Tan find new friends.

For the past five Fridays, Darren, 10, has spent about two hours after school studying and playing games with his new friends - Primary 5 pupil Nur Amelia Mohamad Noor and Prakatishwaran Letchuma, who is in Primary 6.

The Primary 4 pupil told The Straits Times: "I really like it (the programme) and I have learnt many new things about good habits and friendship here."

The programme is known as I M Possible and started in March, catering to about 15 pupils from Primary 4 to 6 who need additional support, said Madam Lakshmi Arivananthan, the year head.

She handles the upper primary levels and helped set up the programme.

The pupils spend the first half of the programme, which starts at about 2pm, completing their homework with the help of teachers and alumni.

They then play games such as football and basketball or work on arts and crafts.

The pupils have collectively made several posters that are now put up around the school, said teacher Karyn Hon, who was also involved in setting up the programme.

Darren, who was working on a poster with Primary 5 friend Darwish Putra Mohammad Sophiandy when ST visited the school last Friday, said the programme has taught him about working with his peers. It has also helped him fill his Friday afternoons.

Darren, who lives about three bus stops from the school, is usually home with his grandparents after school as both his parents are at work then.

He said: "I used to just go home and do homework or read, and I would be quite lonely.

"It would be nice if we had this on more days."

Ng Wei Kai