Hwa Chong reprimands school counsellor over anti-LGBTQ content

A Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) school counsellor has been reprimanded and suspended from conducting sexuality education lessons after making a presentation containing discriminatory content to students.

The presentation content was not approved by the school and his views do not represent the school's position, said an HCI spokesman in response to queries yesterday.

"We are aware of the incident, which took place during a presentation on sexuality where a staff member incorporated content outside the scope of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) sexuality education curriculum into his slides," the spokesman added.

"The views presented were the individual staff's personal perspectives and not representative of the position of the school or MOE."

The staff member, who is understood to be a male school counsellor, had delivered the presentation to the school's Secondary 4 cohort last Wednesday.

A portion of the presentation contained content discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people.

According to images of the presentation that were shared on social media, the presentation slides contained unsubstantiated claims such as how a majority of homosexuals have problems with intestinal worms and how a proportion of them are paedophiles.

The slides also associated homosexuality with problems such as alcoholism and sexual assault.

The HCI spokesman said the school takes a serious view of the incident, and will review its processes to ensure such cases are not repeated.

HCI principal Pang Choon How addressed the Secondary 4 cohort on the incident yesterday morning.

In a recording of his address obtained by The Straits Times, Mr Pang acknowledged students' concerns about the presentation and told them the school counsellor's views were personal and not representative of the school's position.

He said: "We appreciate and emphasise respect and empathy for all, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, socio-economic status."