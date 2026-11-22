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Chong Kai Sheng (left) and Charmaine Cheng share how taking a longer academic path after Primary 6 did not prevent them from achieving their dreams of studying law and medicine.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the PSLE results being released on Nov 24, two young adults share how taking a longer academic path after Primary 6 did not prevent them from achieving their dreams of studying law and medicine.