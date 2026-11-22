How two students overcame PSLE setbacks to pursue law and medicine
- Chong Kai Sheng turned a PSLE score of 198 and a Normal (Academic) posting into a law career after hard work and help from teachers.
- Charmaine Cheng moved from poor primary school results and family hardship to NUS medicine, driven by a wish to help patients.
- Both students say setbacks do not define success; they stress that different routes can still lead to the same goal, with effort and resilience mattering most.
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SINGAPORE – Ahead of the PSLE results being released on Nov 24, two young adults share how taking a longer academic path after Primary 6 did not prevent them from achieving their dreams of studying law and medicine.