How to talk to your children about sensitive news topics such as wars

SINGAPORE – Conflicts, like the latest fighting in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as other sensitive topics such as the recent mass shooting in Prague have dominated the news.

Some involve political or religious issues, and information – both real and fake – is propagated widely over the Internet.

As a result, kids, tweens and teens may stumble across images, videos or stories of these conflicts whether through the platforms they frequent – such as Reddit, Instagram and TikTok – or hear about them from their friends and contacts.

Dealing with violence, religious conflict and fake news

Violence is often the most gruesome and obvious issue. In Gaza, at least 25,000 people have died as at Jan 21, according to its Ministry of Health. Violent images, including those involving children, are often unavoidable on the news and social media.

In Prague, a shooter who was identified as a postgraduate student gunned down 15 people in a university and opened fire from a rooftop, injuring passers-by. Images and videos of the incident in the Czech Republic, or of other shootings in schools and malls elsewhere, have been shared on social media and children may have come across them.

Religion is another topic which parents may want to tackle in conversations. For instance, in the Middle East, opinions have been influenced by religious lines, in no small part due to issues such as the anti-Semitic viewpoints of the Hamas charter or the use of religious imagery by Israeli leaders to justify its actions.

A third issue is the flood of fake information – whether deliberate or not – some of which may come from official sources. For instance, around the time of the October 2023 shooting at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, one viral video that first appeared on Douyin claiming to be footage of the shooting was actually from an emergency drill shot months before in a Thai airport.

As big users of social media and the Internet, kids are likely to come across and be influenced by fake information.

While some fake stories may seem harmless or funny at first, other doctored information may warp people’s sense of the world or situations, change their value systems or create problems such as anxiety, psychological distress or endanger their physical safety.

Hard to avoid the headlines

Parents may have reservations about starting a conversation with their child about a sensitive issue such as war.

Dr Rebecca Chan, from the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, says parents may not know whether a child is cognitively or socio-emotionally mature enough, or do not want to burden their children with social anxiety, among other things.

The lecturer from the psychology and child and human development academic group adds: “Adults need to ask themselves, ‘What’s the purpose of bringing these topics to my children’s attention?’”