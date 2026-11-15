Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

How to buy fewer toys – and still keep your kids happy

For the past four years, Danny Wong and his daughter Heidi have been supporting charity event Toy Buffet.

SINGAPORE – Do you fall into the parenting trap of “toy guilt” – buying playthings your kids insisted were must-haves, only to see them quickly forgotten?

A growing number of parents are embracing borrowing and sharing toys to save money, clear clutter and teach children mindful consumption and generosity.