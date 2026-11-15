How to buy fewer toys – and still keep your kids happy
- Parents are cutting “toy guilt” by borrowing, sharing and donating toys. This saves money, reduces clutter and teaches children gratitude and mindful spending.
- Food from the Heart’s Toy Buffet charity event gave toys to about 2,000 children from low-income families on Nov 13.
- New services and play spaces are growing in Singapore, including Brick Borrow and Play.Able. They help children try toys first, build sustainability habits and enjoy more variety.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Do you fall into the parenting trap of “toy guilt” – buying playthings your kids insisted were must-haves, only to see them quickly forgotten?
A growing number of parents are embracing borrowing and sharing toys to save money, clear clutter and teach children mindful consumption and generosity.