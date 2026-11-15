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How to buy fewer toys – and still keep your kids happy

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For the past four years, Danny Wong and his daughter Heidi have been supporting charity event Toy Buffet.

For the past four years, Danny Wong and his daughter Heidi have been supporting charity event Toy Buffet.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

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Elisa Chia

  • Parents are cutting “toy guilt” by borrowing, sharing and donating toys. This saves money, reduces clutter and teaches children gratitude and mindful spending.
  • Food from the Heart’s Toy Buffet charity event gave toys to about 2,000 children from low-income families on Nov 13.
  • New services and play spaces are growing in Singapore, including Brick Borrow and Play.Able. They help children try toys first, build sustainability habits and enjoy more variety.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Do you fall into the parenting trap of “toy guilt” – buying playthings your kids insisted were must-haves, only to see them quickly forgotten?

A growing number of parents are embracing borrowing and sharing toys to save money, clear clutter and teach children mindful consumption and generosity.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.