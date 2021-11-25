How this year's cohort performed

A total of 39,119 Primary 6 candidates sat the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year, of which 98.4 per cent were assessed suitable for secondary school courses.

Of the cohort, 68.4 per cent qualified for the Express course, up from 66.3 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, 18.9 per cent qualified for the Normal (Academic) and 11.1 per cent for the Normal (Technical) courses.

About 65 per cent of pupils eligible for Normal courses this year have been deemed suitable to take at least one subject at a more demanding level. This marks an increase from 47 per cent of such pupils last year.

A total of 352 Singaporean madrasah pupils sat the PSLE, with 98.8 per cent assessed to be suitable to proceed to secondary school. This is 0.3 percentage point higher than last year.

Ang Qing