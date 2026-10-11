How SJI shapes character through holistic education

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(From left) St Joseph’s Institution students Darren Lee, Sakthi Muralikrishna, Rickey Khine and Luke Low.

(From left) St Joseph’s Institution students Darren Lee, Sakthi Muralikrishna, Rickey Khine and Luke Low.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

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Jane Ng

  • Parents should choose the best fit for their child when it comes to secondary school selection, rather than just going for the IP route.
  • With the extra time from not taking the national exam in Secondary 4, students have programmes for broader learning.
  • SJI offers its students overseas learning journeys and work experience programmes.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Is my child suitable for the integrated programme (IP)? Will the lack of a national exam at Secondary 4 affect my child’s motivation?

These are questions that may cross the minds of parents of Primary 6 pupils who are navigating the secondary school selection process.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.