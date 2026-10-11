School Spotlight
How SJI shapes character through holistic education
- Parents should choose the best fit for their child when it comes to secondary school selection, rather than just going for the IP route.
- With the extra time from not taking the national exam in Secondary 4, students have programmes for broader learning.
- SJI offers its students overseas learning journeys and work experience programmes.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Is my child suitable for the integrated programme (IP)? Will the lack of a national exam at Secondary 4 affect my child’s motivation?
These are questions that may cross the minds of parents of Primary 6 pupils who are navigating the secondary school selection process.