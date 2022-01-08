How parents can help their kids

Here are some tips from the Singapore Children's Society for parents to pass on body safety messages to their children:

TEACH YOUR CHILD TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN GOOD AND BAD TOUCHES

Help your child to understand that his body belongs to him. If he feels uncomfortable when someone touches or kisses him, he should ask the person to stop. He should also tell a trusted adult if this happens.

INFORM YOUR CHILD THAT FAMILIAR PEOPLE MAY ALSO DO BAD THINGS TO HIM

Often, sexual abuse is committed by adults whom children are familiar with. Children need to understand that they should always seek help and tell a trusted adult if a secret makes them feel scared or upset.

PRACTISE THE N.O.T. RULES - SAY NO, WALK OUT, TELL A TRUSTED ADULT

Your child may not fully understand what a "trusted adult" means. You can help your child by naming a few people whom he can turn to when he needs help.

Samuel Devaraj