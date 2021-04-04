How parents can blunt the edge of sibling rivalry among their children

SINGAPORE - From seeing who can press the lift door button first to juvenile fisticuffs, sibling rivalry among one's offspring is unavoidable.

"As long as there is more than one child in the house, sibling rivalry is inevitable," says Ms Alicia Boo, principal counsellor at the charity Focus On The Family Singapore. "Sibling rivalry commonly shows up when a child feels less valued or worthy than another, and it is important parents do not show favouritism. However, even in the best of families, some sibling rivalry is part of standard growing-up pains."