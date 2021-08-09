How excessive screen use affects learning and health

Professor Michael Chia from the National Institute of Education says a whole of society approach is critical to reduce excessive screen use among young children because the long-term effects include screen addiction, increased obesity, earlier onset of type 2 diabetes, and poor sleep and eyesight, to name a few.

Excessive screen use may also result in the displacement of other meaningful activities such as real-time parent-child interaction, physical play and activity, impaired self-regulation, and delayed expressive speech, among other issues.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2021, with the headline 'How excessive screen use affects learning and health'.
