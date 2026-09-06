How can I best support my son to ensure he stays focused and confident for the PSLE?
- Focus on reviewing weak areas and past mistakes instead of learning new topics to help your child improve before the PSLE exams.
- Teach time management by practising timed sessions and advising your child to skip hard questions first to save time.
- Ensure your child gets enough sleep, stays calm, and uses comfortable pens to maintain focus and confidence during exams.
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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
Q: The PSLE countdown is officially on, and as a first-time parent navigating this milestone, the pressure is real. How can I best support my son to ensure he stays focused and confident in the final stretch?