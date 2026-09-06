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How can I best support my son to ensure he stays focused and confident for the PSLE?

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Experts advise providing a stable environment where children are well-rested and feel supported.

Experts advise providing a stable environment where children are well-rested and feel supported.

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Sandra Davie

  • Focus on reviewing weak areas and past mistakes instead of learning new topics to help your child improve before the PSLE exams.
  • Teach time management by practising timed sessions and advising your child to skip hard questions first to save time.
  • Ensure your child gets enough sleep, stays calm, and uses comfortable pens to maintain focus and confidence during exams.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

Q: The PSLE countdown is officially on, and as a first-time parent navigating this milestone, the pressure is real. How can I best support my son to ensure he stays focused and confident in the final stretch?

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.