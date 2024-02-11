Hongbao smarts: Parents can use Chinese New Year to teach their kids about money

Entrepreneur and investor Adam Khoo with (from left) his younger daughter Samantha, wife Sally Khoo and elder daughter Kelly. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Elisa Chia
Updated
10 hours ago
Published
10 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – How much red packet money do your kids usually collect over the 15 days of Chinese New Year?

With the festive season’s hongbao-giving tradition, children can enjoy a significant windfall in the hundreds or even thousands.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top