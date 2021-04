SINGAPORE - When full home-based learning (HBL) was introduced last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Jeremy Aw noticed new tensions between his two sons.

Delroy, 12, and Delwain, 10, competed for Mr Aw's attention as they did their lessons online. Sometimes Delwain needed more help, but his elder brother would say things like: "Daddy, you spent a lot of time coaching didi (younger brother in Mandarin) in HBL, you forgot about me."