Home-based learning portal hit by tech issues on first day

The first day of home-based learning (HBL) yesterday got off to a rough start, as students had trouble logging in to the official portal.

However, the Student Learning Space portal was up again before noon, and virtual lessons went smoothly for the rest of the day, parents and students told The Straits Times.

In response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday evening, the Ministry of Education's (MOE) information technology division's divisional director Tan Bee Teck said some users experienced intermittent access from 8.55am to 11.50am.

Mr Tan said: "The system was momentarily back on track around 9.30am as the team scaled up more resources in an attempt to address the issue faced.

"Subsequently, through further investigations, the team established that the issue was due to an error logging system process that unexpectedly caused some of the Web servers to be overloaded."

This resulted in problems loading pages or submitting actions on a page.

After some calibration, the issue was fully resolved at around 11.50am and there were no further reports of users experiencing issues, he said.

"This issue is different from the one encountered last year, which was due to a higher number of users concurrently logging into the Student Learning Space platform."

The platform has had teething issues before, when hundreds of thousands of students tried to log in for HBL in April last year.

Mr Tan apologised for any inconvenience caused and said that MOE is putting in place additional measures to optimise system performance during this full HBL period.

Parents said children had trouble with accessing some sections of the website after logging in, and the problem lasted from 30 minutes to more than an hour.

Ms Yeo Sha-En, 39, whose two daughters aged seven and 12 go to CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School, said her younger child managed to log in at 8am, but at 8.20am the portal became slower when more people logged in.

She said the problems persisted till about 9am for her daughter, who is in Primary 1, and she could not work on her lessons.

"We did work that could be done offline instead, like handwriting worksheets," she said.

Her other daughter Sherrie Chan, who is in Primary 6, could access the section that provided links to a Zoom call with her teacher.

Having done HBL last year, she was more familiar with the site and was able to work independently.

Ms Yeo, who is the founder of Happiness Scientists, which conducts programmes and talks on positive psychology, said: "For the younger one, we guided her to log on, and my husband and I have a schedule of her assignments and check in with her to ask if they are done and if she needs help."

With four family members spending the bulk of their time at home, communication with each other is most important, she added.

Ms Yeo said: "We coordinate in the morning. Whoever needs to talk will get the room where it is quiet, while those just listening to lessons can share another room.

"For the next 1½ weeks, we will just take it one day at a time, and look at the schedule the night before to see what needs to be prepared."

Mr Leonard Ng, 39, said his two sons, aged seven and nine, could not get into the portal to do their work at about 9am.

He said: "The kids were not able to log on and I could see the parent chat groups flooded with texts about whether anyone was able to get through."

Both boys - one in Primary 1 and the other in Primary 3 - attend St Gabriel's Primary School.

The older boy, Oliver, managed to log on several times but was met with a time-out page when he tried to go to some sections.

At about 9.20am, there were no more problems for him, but his younger brother Kaleb encountered issues until about 9.45am.

"We just kept trying to refresh the page, because we didn't know when we could get through," said Mr Ng, a counsellor with a social service agency.

In the afternoon, HBL went smoothly, as the portal had no issues, he said.

Gavin Zhang, 13, a Secondary 1 student at Catholic High School, said HBL meant he was looking at the screen for long periods of time and putting a constant strain on his eyes.

But HBL, he added, also meant he could spend more time with his family, and replay some of the recorded lessons to refresh his memory.

"There are negative and positive sides to HBL. I just hope Covid-19 finally blows over so we can return to our normal lives soon," he said.

• Additional reporting by Eleanor Katharine Yeo, Ivan Kwee and Gabrielle Ng