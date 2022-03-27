Parents can help support one another on mental health: Chan

Stress is now a way of life, and having more open, supportive conversations about mental health can help remove the stigma of seeking help for children or parents who are struggling to cope, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.
Speaking to parents and school staff over videoconferencing platform Zoom yesterday, the minister said: "I think we all understand that the demands of a fast-paced, fast-evolving, fast-changing world are tremendous on all of us."
He added: "It's actually not possible... and not realistic for us to expect that we will live in a no-stress environment."
He called for parent support groups (PSGs) to help drive the conversation on mental health by sharing their own experiences and to offer support to fellow parents, in the same way that students can rely on a peer support system.
PSGs are groups of parent volunteers who wish to take a more active role in their children's education. Each school has its own dedicated support group.
Mr Chan was speaking during an engagement session with more than 700 leaders of PSGs and school representatives from primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges.
It is important not to think about mental health in binary terms, he said. "There is no such thing as, 'I'm absolutely not okay', 'I'm absolutely okay' - we are all just in-between the two extreme states."
He urged people to have the mindset that "if I'm not okay today, I can seek help. I can perhaps strengthen myself through various self-coping mechanisms that I have learnt, then tomorrow will be better".
Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, who also attended the session, reassured parents who might be concerned over whether their children would tarnish their record if they talked about mental health issues with a counsellor or psychiatrist.
"We will take the concerns of the student into consideration and see how we involve parents in the process."
She added that the Health Promotion Board's ongoing mental health campaign, It's Okay To Reach Out, seeks to assure all segments of the population that there are help channels available.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) also launched a PSG guide compiling the experiences, tips and learning points from 25 PSGs, alongside a list of experts that parent volunteers can call, depending on their needs.
"What is important is that you reach out and there are appropriate channels to seek help on," Ms Sun said.
Mr Chan added: "The question is: How do we navigate this more stressful environment, both for our children and our parents... so that we can all grow together?"
He urged participants to think about how they define success for their children and themselves.
Parents can help students understand and realise their potential, inculcate a lifelong attitude of surpassing themselves, as well as for students to be globally connected, relevant and ready, he noted.
This view was echoed by Mr Lee Hoi Leong, a parent and PSG leader at Blangah Rise Primary School. Mr Lee hailed MOE's recent decision to remove mid-year examinations and its moves to promote lifelong learning in schools.
Ms Priyata Nandi, a PSG leader at Bedok Green Primary School, raised the question of how parent groups can help convince parents to speak to school counsellors to seek help.
She cited feedback from some parents on how they were more comfortable seeking help at private institutions rather than counsellors based in schools, as they were not sure that their data would be kept protected in the school setting.
Mr Chan said MOE does not keep any sensitive data about a student's medical or mental health.
He said: "If they (parents and students) really need to seek professional help, then I think the professionals and the clinicians will have a code of conduct as to how they manage the data so that it preserves the privacy of the individual without stigmatising them."