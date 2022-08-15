Helping the environment in our own small ways

A few years ago when my younger daughter, S, was in primary school, she decided to work on a project about saving the environment and created a slide presentation on the ways that our family could help.

As a geography teacher back then, I was proud of her efforts and decided to encourage her by getting everyone in our family to listen to her.

The presentation progressed well, with practical suggestions to reduce, reuse and recycle.

However, when S suggested that our family become vegetarian, my four other children started to protest.

My wife, ever so tactful and conciliatory, tried to counter-propose to S that we could try being vegetarian once a week or to cut down on meat.

The rest of the children were not agreeable to this suggestion either. On my part, I tried to explain to S that it would not be easy for the family to become vegetarian: Everyone has different dietary preferences and it would not be fair to force this on the family.

I remember S bursting into tears, as she felt that we were not fully supportive of her suggestions for the family to make an effort to change the world. It took some effort to calm her down.

While all of us, including S, did not become vegetarian, we did try to be more environmentally conscious by adopting habits such as using recycled shopping bags and recycling items when possible.

Having five children, my wife and I are always on the lookout to save on household costs while doing our part to save the environment.

For a start, our kids wear clothes passed down from their siblings, relatives and friends where possible.

We do the same for others, giving away baby clothes or accessories which have been worn only for a short time, as well as winter wear.

As they grow older, our children even buy second-hand clothes and resell them when they no longer want to wear them.

Another cost-saving, environment-friendly habit that our family has adopted is to save on utilities.

My wife and I remind the children - usually by nagging and scolding - to switch off the lights and fans whenever they are not in use; or to keep their showers short.

We have even implemented a rule for the air-conditioner to be turned off in the morning even if they intend to "sleep in" for the day.

Our domestic helper also plays her part by recycling the water used for washing vegetables and rice and using it to water our small home garden.

Leftover vegetable and fruit peels are used as compost. Whenever we have leftover food, we would also save it for the next day and pack it for a snack or lunch at school and work.

For several years, we have also been growing our own herbs and vegetables in our patio. It is part of our efforts to be "eco-stewards" for the Earth.

Recently, my family harvested our first crop of cherry tomatoes. After several failed attempts, we managed to get a handful of tomatoes.

We have managed to grow herbs such as basil, mint, rosemary, turmeric, kaffir lime and lemongrass.

We have also harvested small portions of starfruit, rose apple (jambu ayer), chiku, cucumber, chilly, capsicum and okra.

My youngest child, J , eight, is especially keen to see the fruit and vegetables grow, as well as to harvest and taste them.

The real reason for all these efforts has been to save on the costs of buying herbs as I usually end up using only a small portion for cooking.

During the circuit breaker period in 2020, our family became very serious in our efforts to recycle.

As going out was restricted, one of the things my daughters and I did a lot was online shopping.

Every day, there would be one or two packages delivered to our home. We accumulated so much cardboard and plastic packaging that our home began to look like a warehouse.

My wife decided that we should have a system to sort and recycle these materials rather than discard them.

So, my daughters decided to shop online for recycling bins that would be suitable for domestic use. The short walk to the main recycling area in our estate was a welcome relief from being cooped up at home.

Since then, our family has developed a habit of recycling suitable materials such as paper, plastic and glass.

I am sure there are many other households and families who are taking similar action and doing their part for the environment.

Whether we are individuals or families living in Singapore, we are all global citizens.

Everyone can play a part in contributing to the sustainability of our global environment.

• Charles Chan is a father of five and the principal of a primary school. He has worked on curriculum development and pre-school education.