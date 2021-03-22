Smart Parenting: Coping with learning needs

Helping kids play catch-up

More children in mainstream schools face learning difficulties and parents need to help them cope, experts say

Experts say such kids have very different needs and have to be supported not just academically, but also emotionally.
Experts say such kids have very different needs and have to be supported not just academically, but also emotionally.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Senior Correspondent
Published: 
38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ms Leong Khay Mun remembers the day nine years ago when she asked her son's pre-school teacher how he was doing in school. It was then that she learnt that Kai was one of two children in the Kindergarten 2 class who could not read.

Was he just a slow learner, she wondered of her firstborn, who did not seem to have issues except for being a bit "spacey".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 22, 2021, with the headline 'Helping kids play catch-up'. Subscribe
Topics: 