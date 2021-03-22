For Subscribers
Smart Parenting: Coping with learning needs
Helping kids play catch-up
More children in mainstream schools face learning difficulties and parents need to help them cope, experts say
Ms Leong Khay Mun remembers the day nine years ago when she asked her son's pre-school teacher how he was doing in school. It was then that she learnt that Kai was one of two children in the Kindergarten 2 class who could not read.
Was he just a slow learner, she wondered of her firstborn, who did not seem to have issues except for being a bit "spacey".