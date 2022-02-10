Help kids be aware of issues like porn, grooming: Expert

While parents should protect their children against online risks such as online grooming, sexting and pornography, they should also prepare them for encounters with such issues, said Associate Professor Daniel Fung, chief executive of the Institute of Mental Health.

His call comes amid a surge in the number of children exposed to inappropriate sexual content because of the prevalence of digital devices which they can use to view such material, he said on Tuesday at a webinar addressing parental concerns over online harms.

Noting that it is almost impossible to regulate pornography on the Internet, Prof Fung said parents should help children understand such content exists and why it is not good to watch it.

"From a values perspective, it teaches very wrong values, very demeaning values about women and girls," he said.

"Pornography potentially can become a source of a very skewed view of what relationships are all about... What's worse is you could also get addicted to it."

Prof Fung was part of a four-person panel at the webinar, which was held by the Sunlight Alliance for Action (AfA), a cross-sector alliance that tackles online dangers, especially those targeted at women and girls.

The other three panellists comprised representatives from Facebook owner Meta, the Media Literacy Council and non-profit agency Touch Cyber Wellness.

More than 180 participants joined the webinar, which was held in conjunction with Safer Internet Day, a global event to raise awareness of emerging online issues and concerns.

As children grow into teenagers, their parents' attempts can be seen as overprotective, Prof Fung noted.

Adolescents need to be aware of both the risks and benefits of the digital world and how to use technology respectfully, responsibly, safely and in a manner that can develop positive relationships, he said.

Ms Joanne Wong, head of Touch Cyber Wellness - which advocates cyber wellness and new media literacy for children, teenagers, parents and educators - said that with young children playing online games, another area of concern is their in-game interactions with strangers.

Some young children may not know how to discern what information they can share with fellow gamers, she said.

For instance, she said, her nephew who was playing online game Roblox nearly gave away the password to his account in exchange for allegedly promised in-game currency from a player.

Speaking at the virtual event, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information, said Singapore "may need to update some of our laws" on technology amid a global convergence on how to regulate the Internet better.

The next webinar by the Sunlight Afa on March 25 will be targeted at young people.