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Growing up together: Pre-school giants venture into after-school care for primary school pupils

SINGAPORE – For years, parents have trusted them with their toddlers. Now, more and more of Singapore’s biggest early childhood brands are growing up alongside their little alumni, expanding into after-school care for primary school pupils.

Student care centres offer safe, supervised environments and meals for children outside school hours while their parents work.

As at June, 330 centres were registered with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF). Of these, 55 per cent operate inside primary schools, serving only their own pupils, while 45 per cent are based in the community, welcoming children aged seven to 14 from the wider neighbourhood.

However, the actual market size is larger. Registration with MSF is mandatory only for community-based centres that offer the Government’s Student Care Fee Assistance scheme for lower-income families.

As the ministry does not track unregistered private providers, official figures exclude a new wave of after-school centres recently rolled out by pre-school giants, including household names behind Julia Gabriel Preschool and EtonHouse Pre-School.

MindChamps Group, which established MindChamps PreSchool in 2008, was a pioneer in this space. The group launched its MindSpace after-school centres in January 2022 and is set to open its 27th branch in September.

Other major operators have since jumped into the fray. NTUC First Campus, a stalwart of the local early childhood scene since 1977, launched Changemakers Afterschool in Marine Parade in January 2025.

“After-school care is a natural extension,” says Eleanor Tan, chief growth officer at NTUC First Campus. “It allows us to support families beyond the pre-school years as children transition into primary school.”

Echoing this sentiment is MapleBear Singapore chief executive Patricia Koh, who introduced the MapleBear Junior Club after-school programme in January.

“Over the years, many parents have asked us the same question: ‘What comes next?’” she says. “They wanted their children to continue learning in an environment where they already felt safe, understood and inspired.”

However, these centres come with premium fees.

Among the facilities that The Straits Times visited, fees start at $900 a month. In comparison, the median monthly fee for student care centres registered with MSF is $290, with the majority charging between $220 and $450.

One major reason for the pricing is their specialised academic offerings, which save families the hassle of sending children to separate tuition centres.

Parent Beatrice Liu, 42, appreciates the holistic approach for her seven-year-old son, Liam Cheng, who joined Thrive After-school by Julia Gabriel in January. “The programme fees, while not low, provide good value,” says Liu, the co-founder of a modern TCM clinic.

“There is a different enrichment class every afternoon, yet the children stay in one consistent environment where they can build a social network.”

Here is a look at how four familiar brands are building on their pre-school expertise to suit primary school children.

Changemakers Afterschool by NTUC First Campus

Where: 22-08 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road

Info: changemakers.edu.sg/afterschool

Pupils making a foosball table as part of the Young Innovators curriculum at Changemakers Afterschool. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Primary 3 pupil Jared Chen queues for his turn at the Gotcha-pon machine, a cardboard prototype his class made during a previous lesson. Inspired by Japanese gashapon vending machines, it dispenses a capsule containing a handwritten note: “Smile, and the world will smile back.”

Jared grins, running off to join his friends who are busy assembling a cardboard foosball table. This hands-on session is part of the Young Innovators curriculum at Changemakers Afterschool.

Located on the top storey of Parkway Parade, the centre offers panoramic views of the sea and the city skyline stretching as far as Marina Bay Sands. The facility opened in January 2025 and currently cares for children mostly in Primary 1 to 3.

For about three hours a week, pupils engage in project-based tasks designed to spark creativity, critical thinking and teamwork.

“The Primary 1 and 2 years are a particularly important window,” says Eleanor Tan, chief growth officer at NTUC First Campus, which operates three pre-school brands, My First Skool, Little Skool-House and Changemakers Explorer. “As formal academic demands are still relatively manageable, we use this period to help children build strong foundations in life skills such as independence and emotional regulation. This prepares them to cope with increased academic expectations from Primary 3 onwards.”

The group’s sole student care centre is managed by former secondary school teacher Theresa Wong, who also designs and teaches the English enrichment curriculum. Such optional academic programmes save children the hassle of travelling to multiple tuition centres after school.

NTUC First Campus aims to open more such centres across the island over the next few years.

Monthly fees are $900 before GST for the standard five-day programme. Add-on academic enrichment costs $200 a subject monthly, while a three-subject bundle is priced from $1,400 a month.

Elevate After School Care by EtonHouse

Where: Four locations, including 02-02 Sengkang Grand Mall, 70 Compassvale Bow

Info: theetonacademy.com.sg/after-school-care

Pupils enjoying a fine-dining-style lunch designed to teach table manners at Elevate After School Care by EtonHouse. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

“Ten out of 10,” a group of Primary 1 and 2 children chime enthusiastically when asked to rate their lunch. Today, they are enjoying a fine-dining-style meal designed to teach table manners at Elevate After School Care by EtonHouse.

Their lunch is served on porcelain plates, featuring a low-salt, low-sugar menu of roasted herb fish, spaghetti with red pepper stew, parsley potatoes and fresh vegetables. Prepared by executive chef Kevin Cha and his team, the meal becomes an interactive lesson.

Familiar with the habits of picky eaters, Cha encourages the children to try everything on their plates. Senior teaching specialist Jessica Pinel, who also teaches the English enrichment classes, guides them on how to twirl their spaghetti with a fork.

While this formal dining experience takes place once every three months, wholesome lunches are a weekday staple, prepared at EtonHouse’s central kitchens and served in bento boxes.

Founded in 1995, EtonHouse International Education Group – which runs EtonHouse Pre-School and E-Bridge Pre-School – launched its student care venture in January 2025. ST visited its first centre at Sengkang Grand Mall, an integrated hub above Buangkok MRT station.

The dining etiquette lessons are part of the centre’s food and nutrition curriculum, which complements its core academic offerings.

Pupils receive homework support and English and maths tuition, with the option to add Chinese classes. These lessons are delivered by educators from The Eton Academy, the group’s tuition and enrichment arm.

“Our academic programme is aligned with the school syllabus and delivered through an inquiry-led approach, so pupils are encouraged to participate actively rather than learn by rote,” says Ryan Woo, deputy director of enrichment.

The brand currently runs four student care centres, with a fifth location slated to open in 2027. The current cohort comprises Primary 1 and 2 pupils.

Monthly fees are priced at $1,200 before GST, which includes weekly English and maths tuition alongside enrichment experiences such as public speaking.

MapleBear Junior Club by MapleBear Singapore

Where: Six locations, including B1-05 EBC Lifestyle Hub, 50 Tagore Lane

Info: maplebearjc.sg

Primary 1 pupils Jayne Low (left) and Mikaela Xie colouring 3-D printed figures at MapleBear Junior Club. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Primary 1 pupils Jayne Low and Mikaela Xie sit transfixed in front of two 3-D printers, watching them churn out small plastic animal figurines. The machines, alongside high-tech tools like robotic balls, support the Futuristic Edutainment programme at MapleBear Junior Club’s Thomson campus.

Both girls are alumni of MapleBear Preschool. The new student care centre offers a familiar environment that helps ease their transition into primary school.

MapleBear, a Canadian education company founded in 2005, now operates more than 500 schools across 40 countries. Education veteran Patricia Koh, who brought the MapleBear brand to Singapore in 2013, is taking a different approach to staffing the new student care venture.

Rather than relying solely on traditional primary school teachers, the chief executive is developing a team that combines experienced early childhood educators with specialists from various professional fields.

Pre-school educators with the right passion and aptitude undergo additional training to support the older children, preserving the warm, nurturing environment the brand takes pride in.

Specialist programmes such as robotics are led by professionals, many of whom hold postgraduate qualifications in their respective fields, says Koh.

The hands-on learning extends from future-focused fields to traditional arts. During an Architecture and Experience Art session, children work alongside friends, shaping clay into tealight holders under a teacher’s guidance.

These enrichment offerings are designed to broaden children’s learning rather than prepare them for exams. “While it may reduce the need for additional weekend enrichment classes, our primary goal is not convenience,” she adds. “It is to provide children with opportunities to discover new interests within a supportive environment.”

The majority of pupils are currently in Primary 1 to 3. Facilitators guide them through their schoolwork, helping them develop good study habits before they move on to hands-on projects and outdoor play.

Families enrolling by Dec 31 enjoy a promotional monthly fee for a year: $800 before GST for MapleBear alumni and $1,000 for those new to the group. The usual rate is $1,500.

Thrive After-school by Julia Gabriel

Where: Four locations, including 04-10 New Bahru, School Block, 46 Kim Yam Road

Info: thrive.juliagabriel.com

Creative writing is one of the enrichment programmes at Thrive After-school at New Bahru. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Primary 1 pupil Levine Huang looks forward to her afternoons at Thrive After-school by Julia Gabriel at New Bahru , even though there is a domestic helper waiting to care for her at home .

For the Julia Gabriel Preschool attendee, the centre offers a sense of continuity. “It’s fun here and I have many friends,” she says.

Her experience is exactly what the group intended. “As our pre-school families prepared for Primary 1, they wanted their children to continue learning in an environment that nurtured confidence , communication and well-being – not just academic achievement ,” says Fiona Walker, group managing director of Julia Gabriel Education.

The group, which has offered education services since 1990, launched its student care venture in May 2024 with a centre in East Coast Road. It now operates in four locations, with a fifth opening in 2027.

Pupils at Thrive can attend language programmes taught by specialists deployed from the group’s established enrichment arms, Julia Gabriel Centre and Chengzhu Mandarin Centre.

During a creative writing class, Primary 2 pupils drew inspiration from New Zealand author Jill Eggleton’s book Wildlife Detective (2009), writing diary entries from the perspective of a rhinoceros.

While the majority of Thrive’s cohort are in Primary 1 and 2, the curriculum also caters to upper primary pupils. Primary 6 pupil Renee Ong particularly enjoys Project! Project!, where older children develop independent projects based on their personal interests , with their teachers’ guidance .

By integrating homework support alongside enrichment in English, Mandarin and maths , the centre aims to help families reclaim their weekends, says Walker. Instead of rushing to tuition classes on weekends , families can enjoy quality time together.

Monthly fees for Primary 1 to 3 are priced at $1,500 before GST, which includes the full suite of creative writing, communication, Mandarin and maths enrichment. For Primary 4 to 6 pupils, fees are $900 a month, with the option to add specialised Julia Gabriel and Chengzhu programmes.