Graduates from South-east Asia's premier arts institution create new meanings for our new normal

“Our pace of life has gotten faster, and for many, the pandemic has made it worse. We often miss out on the little things in life. I hope that my collection, which draws inspiration from what is familiar, will prompt us to pause and appreciate the small details,” he adds.

Mr Kean is one of 485 graduates from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts’ (Nafa) Fashion Studies, Fine Art, 3D Design, and Design & Media programmes who will be showcasing their final-year projects at the annual graduate showcase The Grad Expectations 2022. It will feature 104 works created by 120 students for the Physical Showcase, with the Online Showcase comprising 477 pieces of work created by 477 students.

The theme for this year’s exhibit is Create Your Space, through which students depart from the throes of the pandemic and carve out a niche for themselves in the new normal. Their artworks will offer a reflection on the past two years, as they develop into progressive and future-ready changemakers.

Ms Sabrina Long, dean of Nafa’s School of Art & Design, says: “As our students pave their way forward in times of the pandemic, agility, and resilience are essential qualities to possess in the changing world.

“It is the Nafa spirit of creativity, exploration and resilience that will prepare our graduating talents to be creative problem-solvers who will push the boundaries of what is possible and drive future economies.”