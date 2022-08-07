'Golden girls' join in CHIJ Katong's 92nd-year gala

The "golden girls" of CHIJ Katong Convent were all smiles as the school celebrated its 92nd anniversary with a gala dinner at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel yesterday evening.

A group of eight women who enrolled in Katong Convent's primary school in 1949 booked one of the 28 tables reserved at the hotel's third-floor ballroom to celebrate a post-pandemic reunion as well as their 80th birthdays.

Retired teacher Maureen Koh, 80, said: "I met these girls in Primary 1 73 years ago and we have managed to stay in touch, though we met less over the past two years because of Covid-19."

The group completed their studies at Katong Convent in 1959, and they are fondly referred to as the 59ers by the wider school community.

Other alumnae, as well as past teachers, principals and current students attended the dinner, which was organised by the Katong Convent School Alumnae Association. Also in the crowd were Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee and United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer, both former students.

There were music performances and a silent auction of school-related art and items. The proceeds will be donated to the Infant Jesus Homes and Children's Centres, which serves at-risk children and young people from financially challenged and disadvantaged family backgrounds.

To some alumnae, such as retired teacher and principal Ursula Snodgrass, 80, Katong Convent was the beginning of a life in service.

She said: "The school moulded and shaped who we are, the values and attitude to life, faith in God and the desire to be of service."

But yesterday evening was all about celebrations, as Madam Irene Seet, 80, put it.

"We are Katong Convent's golden girls."