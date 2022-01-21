Go out there to learn, young people told at webinar on how to be Asia-ready

Learn a new regional language while waiting for the Covid-19 situation to ease, then spend a couple of years to travel, make friends, and take risks and opportunities.

This was Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan's advice for youth participants at a webinar on Wednesday.

"Don't just stay in Singapore. Go out there, learn," he said, speaking at the launch of a four-part Regional Economies And Trade - What Youths Need To Know To Be Asia-Ready webinar series.

The series, which will run until Jan 29, will see about 70 Singapore students connect with trade policy experts and industry leaders based in Asean, China and India to learn about globalisation, the importance of trade to Singapore, and the business and job opportunities the region offers.

The series is jointly organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and National Youth Council (NYC) and is aimed at giving youth a better understanding of regional economies and preparing them for the working world.

The programme, launched in late 2020, has provided regional exposure to over 5,000 Institute of Technical Education, polytechnic and university students through online internships and projects with companies in Asia.

Mr Tan, in his opening speech, noted South-east Asia is growing rapidly and is set to become the fourth-largest economy by 2050.

As key Asian economies continue growing, Singapore's ties with them will become increasingly important, he added.

The growing middle class in Asean means there are more business opportunities in the region, said Mr Tan, citing the success of Singapore companies in the region, from cafe chain Ya Kun to tech unicorns Sea and Grab.

Mr Tan recounted how he had studied in Australia and the US, and did internships and worked in Asean economies, Hong Kong and China, among others.

"Everywhere that I went in Asean I would immerse myself in the different cultures and try to learn the language. You will learn different cultural nuances and develop cultural intelligence and quotient."

This has business application in localising a product or service to different consumer preferences, he said.

Singapore University of Social Sciences year two student Lee Zhong Han, 24, a participant of the programme, said: "I learnt that there are vast opportunities for youth in our surrounding region - we just need to stay curious, dare to take risks and step out of our comfort zones."