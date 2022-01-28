Giving promising medical students financial freedom to chase their dreams

In just one year at Duke-NUS Medical School, Mr Loh De Rong has already accomplished what some people can only hope to do in their entire lives.

His initial research at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has made him an essential contributor to the development of a content-based image retrieval tool to assist pharmacists with identifying look-alike medications, speeding up the process of drug procurement.

He has also been crucial in formulating explainable AI methods for physicians to more accurately interpret the predictions of black box machine learning methods.

Given time, his scientific contributions could pave the way for further groundbreaking syntheses in healthcare and technology.

But to think that this almost never happened because he could not afford his medical school fees.

For Singapore citizens, the cost of a single year of tuition at Duke-NUS is $47,050, subject to change.

Over the four-year duration of the course, this adds up to almost $200,000 for tuition alone — an impossible sum for Mr Loh’s family.

As someone who had received a conditional offer from Duke-NUS after completing an accelerated course of study at SUTD — the SUTD-Duke-NUS Special Track, to be precise — it was crushing to think that financing his studies would be the primary obstacle between him and his dream.

But Duke-NUS was determined to give him the education that he needed.

Consultations with the admissions office at Duke-NUS resulted in him receiving bursaries that allowed him to enrol in Duke-NUS, without having to worry about the financial burden that it might have placed on his family.

“Without any financial aid, I would probably not have applied,” he finishes.