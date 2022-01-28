Giving promising medical students financial freedom to chase their dreams

In just one year at Duke-NUS Medical School, Mr Loh De Rong has already accomplished what some people can only hope to do in their entire lives.
His initial research at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has made him an essential contributor to the development of a content-based image retrieval tool to assist pharmacists with identifying look-alike medications, speeding up the process of drug procurement.
He has also been crucial in formulating explainable AI methods for physicians to more accurately interpret the predictions of black box machine learning methods.
Given time, his scientific contributions could pave the way for further groundbreaking syntheses in healthcare and technology.
But to think that this almost never happened because he could not afford his medical school fees.
For Singapore citizens, the cost of a single year of tuition at Duke-NUS is $47,050, subject to change.
Over the four-year duration of the course, this adds up to almost $200,000 for tuition alone — an impossible sum for Mr Loh’s family.
As someone who had received a conditional offer from Duke-NUS after completing an accelerated course of study at SUTD — the SUTD-Duke-NUS Special Track, to be precise — it was crushing to think that financing his studies would be the primary obstacle between him and his dream.
But Duke-NUS was determined to give him the education that he needed.
Consultations with the admissions office at Duke-NUS resulted in him receiving bursaries that allowed him to enrol in Duke-NUS, without having to worry about the financial burden that it might have placed on his family.
“Without any financial aid, I would probably not have applied,” he finishes.
Equal opportunity for all students
Many students like Mr Loh apply to Duke-NUS as their only option.
As the only graduate-entry medical school in Singapore, Duke-NUS’ strong connections with the local healthcare community, through their strategic partnership with SingHealth and ready access to state-of-the-art technology, give them a myriad of opportunities to pursue research in a number of different areas.
Furthermore, as many students only intend to practise medicine in Singapore, Duke-NUS is the perfect place for students to forge connections and lay the foundations for scientific collaborations with fellow physicians.
“Duke-NUS offers a unique research-intensive curriculum that encourages students to become not only outstanding clinicians but also medical leaders and clinician scientists in the future,” continues Prof Thomas M Coffman, dean of Duke-NUS.
“Through our world-class MD and MD/PhD programmes where students receive their degrees from both Duke University and the National University of Singapore, our students forge strong networks enabling them to become drivers of change to improve human health.”
More than half of the students enrolled in Duke-NUS are on financial aid. Like Mr Loh, the majority of them are recipients of the Duke-NUS Bursary, which covers up to 71 per cent of tuition fees — something that could make or break a student’s decision to attend the school.
“At Duke-NUS, we strongly believe that any student who has met our rigorous admissions standards deserves the opportunity to train with the world’s best faculty at our School regardless of their financial circumstances,” says Mr Goh Yew Lin, chairman of Duke-NUS’ Governing Board.
“Medicine is a demanding course — particularly so at Duke-NUS, where students complete their MD training in four intense years,” he continues.
“By ensuring that our students do not have to worry about additional financial burdens, the School then nurtures our students to become outstanding, competent and empathetic doctors who give back to the Singapore community by improving patients’ lives.”
As such, aside from the Duke-NUS Bursary, the school offers a varied mix of both need-based and merit-based aid, ensuring that students of all backgrounds receive the financial help that they need to succeed.
“Duke-NUS has a diverse range of financial-aid programmes available to our students,” continues Prof Coffman. “More than 60 per cent of our current students receive financial aid in some form or other. We continuously work hard to assure that sufficient funds are available to support all deserving students who come to our School.”
Range of scholarships and bursaries to help prospective students
Another testament to Duke-NUS’ generous financial aid policy is Ms Edina Tan, a beneficiary of the Ngee Ann Kongsi Distinguished Scholars Programme.
Established in 2009, the Programme offers up to $50,000 per annum to Singaporean and Singapore permanent resident students who have excellent academic performance but struggle with the demanding fees of medical studies.
Ms Tan is just one student to qualify for the highly selective scholarship.
“Duke-NUS’ financial aid has made me feel a lot more assured that I would be able to afford the otherwise hefty cost of postgraduate studies,” she says. “It allows me to concentrate wholly on my studies rather than worrying about the financial burden it entails.”
Like her fellow first-year Mr Loh, Ms Tan was impressed by the wide range of financial aid options available at Duke-NUS, which convinced her to apply to it in the first place.
As students who would have been unable to pursue their dreams without financial aid, both Mr Loh and Ms Tan are highly outspoken about the importance of applying for it.
“I come from a humble family background, so I can understand that the costly tuition fees can be a major concern,” says Mr Loh. “However, it is also in my belief that no one should be disadvantaged from reaching their dreams or goals because of financial reasons.
“I would suggest that any potential applicants speak to the school – the admin is very friendly, and I am sure they would be more than happy to work something out with you.”
“Don’t let the tuition fees deter you from applying,” concurs Ms Tan. “The financial aid options are diverse so you can be assured that you will be able to afford the course no matter your financial standing.
“Hence, don’t be afraid to take the leap of faith and pursue your passion!”
