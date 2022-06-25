Giving her courage to tread the boards

As a teenager, Ms Siti Khalijah Zainal did not dare tell anyone that she wanted to be an actress.

"I was too shy to say it, because I was afraid of being laughed at," said the 36-year-old actress who has built up a portfolio of work in local theatre and television.

"None of my family was interested in the theatre... I never thought I'd join drama as a co-curricular activity because I've always been known to be one of those very shy, low profile students with very low self-esteem."

She said: "My first exposure to (the theatre) was watching the assembly school programmes in my secondary school. When some of my friends ignored it - they'd rather skip assembly and go to the canteen - I would stay on to watch because I found it so fascinating."

Her life changed when she enrolled in Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Bedok in 2003.

She took up a higher Nitec in building drafting as she was influenced by her sister who was studying interior design at that time.

But it was at ITE where she finally dared to go on stage.

In her first year, the school's Centre for Music and the Arts (Cemta) was putting up a musical rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. She auditioned and got one of the lead roles as Hermia.

The musical, which was Cemta's first production, was staged at Kallang Theatre.

"It felt like I was given this huge responsibility… my friends and I really wanted to perform well to represent ITE and prove to people that we have talent and we can execute any task well," said Ms Siti K, who was awarded the Young Artist Award by the National Arts Council in 2014.

She felt at ease with the friends she made at ITE.

"At that point of time, generally, ITE students were already looked down upon," she said.

"So there was a sense of togetherness because of the fact that we knew that we had to support each other if other people did not."

In her second year, her drama teachers pushed her to join a youth theatre programme run by local theatre company The Necessary Stage.

"My former ITE drama instructor, Mr Tony Quek, saw my potential and was very encouraging," she said.

In 2017, she returned to ITE and was part of Letters To ITE, an original musical it produced as part of its 25th anniversary.

She said: "I really have to thank ITE, because if I had not decided to go for the audition, who knows what I would be doing right now?

"I'll probably be in the building drafting or architecture industry and probably not happy doing that."

She added: "But I took that step and got into this environment… surrounded by talented people and encouraging teachers who were supportive and believed in me and what I could do."