Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, what are some activities I can do at home?

Unexpected changes to COVID-19 restrictions have kept many stuck at home. Nonetheless, there is still plenty that you can do.

Here at the National Library Board (NLB), we have strengthened our offering of online resources with a wide variety of interactive online activities that are designed to engage everyone.

Help your children cultivate good reading habits

The benefits of storytelling are widely known. Besides improving reading and listening skills, stories also help children discover new concepts and expand their horizons. Join our librarians as they take your children on a literary adventure in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

Another fun activity is our literary trivia. Featuring a variety of reading challenges for primary and secondary school students, these activities are geared towards pushing their literary boundaries further by encouraging them to explore new reading interests.

Sharpen your competitive edge

Staying at home also gives you the time to catch up on your reading. From book recommendations to upskilling tips, NLB’s mobile app has curated a selection of materials to help with self-improvement. Read through our wide selection of eBooks, look up some of our ongoing programmes, or use LinkedIn Learning for Library to gain new expertise all from the comfort of home.

After a hard day’s work, play hard by visiting distant locales or fantastical lands through our fiction titles. Turn your time at home into an opportunity for new discoveries, all without leaving your front door!