Getting promoted 3 times in 6 years: Upskilling is key to logistics manager’s rapid rise through the ranks

Picking up a new skill or upgrading one’s skillsets can bring about many career benefits, including a fulfilling job and career progression. Just ask Goh Shi En, 28, who is a shining example.

A strong believer in lifelong learning, Shi En credits her decision to pursue a Specialist Diploma at Republic Polytechnic (RP) under the SkillsFuture Work-Study Programme (WSP) for her career growth over the last six years. Shi En is currently the operations manager at logistics firm Toll Group.

Upskilling for career progression

Shi En, who graduated from RP in 2016 with a Diploma in Supply Chain Management, said that deciding to return to school was an easy choice.

“I have always been very interested in the logistics industry and in learning more about supply chain processes, such as import and export handling processes, and warehouse intralogistics processes,” Shi En quipped, “Moreover, Singapore has always been the top logistics hub in Asia, and the logistics industry is a key contributor to Singapore's economy. These have resulted in a high demand for supply chain and logistics professionals in Singapore.”

She enrolled at RP’s Academy of Continuing Education (RP ACE) in 2017 to pursue a Specialist Diploma in Supply Chain Management under the WSP. The programme lets fresh graduates from polytechnics deepen their skills and knowledge through a structured work-study arrangement that offers them classroom training, while letting them pursue their careers at the same time.

“The 12-month WSP was a good opportunity for me to learn how to balance work, life and study,” she shares.

“My company, Toll Group, was very supportive of my studies. I was encouraged to further upskill through programmes such as a leadership training course and a course on ISO 9000. I was also involved in many bespoke projects in which I gained more knowledge about customer needs and the third-party logistics industry,” Shi En added.

The hard work that Shi En put in has brought results. In her six years with Toll Group, Shi En was promoted thrice. She started out as an operations supervisor, working under one of the key accounts for the company. As her skillsets grew, Shi En was promoted to operations executive, followed by senior operations executive and operations manager earlier this year. In her current role, Shi En is responsible for her company’s overall warehouse operations, including resources and vendor management, safety and health operations, and technology applications. She put the knowledge acquired during her Specialist Diploma course to good use and credited course modules such as Warehouse Management and Operations, and Inventory Management, for giving her the foundational knowledge that helped in her role transition.