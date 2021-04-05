Get kids used to you working from office

From this week, things will become busier for Ms Nur Kamaliana Sulaiman, 32, the mother of a toddler. The assistant consumer marketing manager will have to start working from the office three days a week, up from twice weekly since November.

The new arrangement is in line with a government guideline to shift towards a hybrid mode of work as Covid-19 rules start easing from today. Many employees have been working from home for close to a year since last April, as a result of the pandemic.

On days when she has to go to the office, Ms Liana worries about being late for work because her two-year-old daughter Nuha Lana could be uncooperative. Nuha is still adjusting to her new routine of going to a childcare centre.

Ms Liana recently enrolled the toddler in a centre that is a 10-minute walk from home.

"Most mornings are a war getting her to shower and prepare for school," says Ms Liana, whose husband is a civil servant who does shift work. "I have yet to get my kid to tune herself to a specific schedule."

For parents whose young children are accustomed to having them work from home for the past year, E-Bridge Pre-School's Ms Alice Tay suggests they introduce different occupations to their little ones using books or pictures.

The centre leader at its Telok Blangah branch adds: "You can have pretend-play sessions of 'going to work' to help your child have a clearer idea of where you will be when you are not with him or her."

If your child is at home with the grandparents or helper, you can make a video call and give an office tour. "Show that you have placed a family photo on your desk and that you will be thinking of him or her," says Ms Tay.

Writer Marcus Wong, 40, goes to the office two days a week, but anticipates it will change to three days soon. While it does not affect his childcare arrangements - his daughter Mae, three, attends full-day nursery - he misses the flexibility to manage his time.

"Whenever I'm working from home, I can cook for the family and we can eat earlier. It would be too late to cook by the time I get back from the office," says Mr Wong, who takes 45 minutes to commute by MRT.

"There's also the inherent delays in getting out of the office. I could be trying to finish up one last piece of work or be caught in a last-minute discussion."

Regardless of how often parents need to work in the office as Covid-19 measures ease, they need not worry that this transition would affect their children.

"Kids are really adaptable. It's the parents who worry unnecessarily and are not used to going back to the workplace," says Mrs Patricia Koh, education ambassador of the MapleBear Singapore chain of pre-schools.

Even when there is a change of teacher, for example, the children do not get as upset as the parents.

"They love interacting with and learning from different adults," says Mrs Koh. "But adults can get quite emotional when there is a change of boss at work. I think we can learn from children that change is good and we should adapt accordingly."

If parents have to be in the office, she suggests they try not to take work home, or wait till the kids are asleep before clearing work.

"Think of ways to make time for your children," she adds.