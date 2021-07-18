Media:
Credits:
ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
SINGAPORE - A few months before Tiarra Ko's O-level examinations two years ago, she asked her parents for permission to sign up for hip-hop dance classes.
At that time, co-curricular activities in school had stopped so that students could have more time for their revision, but Tiarra felt the weekly dance lessons could help her relieve stress.
Blurb/Summary:
SINGAPORE - A few months before Tiarra Ko's O-level examinations two years ago, she asked her parents for permission to sign up for hip-hop dance classes.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 690 467
Hermes Doc Ref:
JNMENTAL18-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
Get exam-ready: Mental preparation as important as studying
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement:
IAB Taxonomy: