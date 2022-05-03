Get a global education with a flexible curriculum and new modules in AI and data analytics at this university

Firstly, the admission curriculum has been refreshed to give students more time to gain a better understanding of their own passions, strengths and capabilities.

University undergraduates typically read subjects in their chosen major from their first year. But not everyone can have it all figured out by the time they submit applications and accept offers.

With PolyU’s refreshed departmental scheme-based admission curriculum starting from the 2022/23 academic year, students study common subjects from their department, which help them make an informed decision on selecting their major in Year 2, except for some specialised programmes such as Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Nursing.

This also enables them to enjoy a year of exploration to ensure their aspirations are solidified before deciding on a major.

Having this flexibility allows students to pivot easily in response to new opportunities, trends, interests, interactions or industry transformations that may arise during their first year of study at PolyU.

The changes are PolyU’s one step forward to continue to nurture future-ready global leaders – to help students realise their potential and acquire real-world practical skills that are critical in a rapidly evolving world.

The university’s curriculum, too, has undergone an upgrade with the introduction of two new elements, “Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics (AIDA)” and “Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IE)”. Students will take modules from their second year.

These new courses will prepare students for a digital future, ensuring that they keep pace with industry’s transformation in this information and communication technology age.

PolyU's Vice President (Education), Professor Wong Kwok-yin, explains that these initiatives will help students acquire vital interdisciplinary knowledge, and also equip them with creative thinking to cope with the rapid changes in the world today.

“University education aims to nurture future-ready leaders for society. We hope PolyU graduates will not only gain solid academic knowledge, but also have the diverse strengths that are essential for the future development of society,” he says.

The new AIDA and IE courses are designed based on insights drawn from the school’s close network of alumni, and partnerships with the industry and over 80 years of experience in higher education.

AIDA includes Artificial Intelligence, Programming and other related subjects; while IE features initiatives such as a 12-week company attachment and visits to Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Area to learn about the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About the university

The 85-year-old university is currently ranked sixth in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Top 50 Under 50 Rankings 2021; as well as 25th place in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, and 66th in the QS World University Rankings 2022 (up from 75th place in 2021).

Among the over 20 higher education institutes awarding bachelor's degrees and above in Hong Kong, PolyU has always had an edge, thanks to its affiliation with a wide network of brand-name global universities, work-integrated education and emphasis on service-learning to inculcate empathy and civic responsibility.

PolyU also demonstrates prowess in the disciplines of Hospitality and Leisure Management (ranked 10th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022), Architecture/Built Environment (ranked 15th), Engineering – Civil and Structural (ranked 15th) and Art and Design (ranked 16th).

However, PolyU does not rest on its achievements and continues to evolve to help its students stay on top of the game. In the summer of 2021, PolyU launched its “Undergraduate Research and Innovation Scheme” (URIS).