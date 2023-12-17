Fun With Kids: Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, IQ puzzle toys

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios Singapore
Santa has set up North Pole Headquarters at Universal Studios Singapore’s New York zone.
Immerse in the holiday spirit here until Jan 1 and meet animated characters such as Minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob, who are decked out in their festive best.
Joining them are Po and Master Tigress from the Kung Fu Panda franchise (2008 to present), and the Penguins from the Madagascar movies (2005 to 2022).
At 7.30pm daily, watch a 25-minute musical performance, the W.I.S.H show or Worldwide Institute of Santa’s Helpers. Gingerbread Man from DreamWorks’ Shrek titles (2001 to 2010) will make a special appearance too.
Be there early and your little one might be picked to receive a mystery gift from Santa on stage.
At the Hollywood zone, catch Poppy and Branch from Trolls (2016 to present) in a new 20-minute show and meet-and-greet session, the Trolls Tree Trimming Party. Refer to the Universal Studios Singapore app for showtimes.
Tickets for a child aged four to 12 cost $71 and come with a $5 retail voucher. The adult package at $98 includes a Christmas-themed main course and a drink that can be redeemed at selected restaurants.
Go to rwsentosa.com/universalchristmas2023 for details.
S.E.A. Aquarium collaborates with Superhero Me
When you look at a red lionfish, known for the distinctive brown and white stripes across its head and body, does it remind you of a candy cane?
That image will likely stick in your mind after you have seen the artworks for A Christmas Oddysea, on exhibit till Jan 7, at S.E.A. Aquarium.
The creative reimaginings are dreamt up by five local artists from Superhero Me, an inclusive arts movement, and kids with different abilities. They include students from Rainbow Centre, a special education school operator.
Illustrator and animator Mok Yuin Peng paired up with 13-year-old Yap Zhao Hang, who has autism, for their works The Kelp Forest Parade and Candy Cane Celebration, which were inspired by lionfish and rockfish.
Also spreading Christmas cheer are art therapist Lee Wan Xiang and 16-year-old Harshini D’Silva Terrace. They came up with Hey, Who Took All The Fairy Lights?, centring on the colourful wrasses.
Tickets to S.E.A. Aquarium for Singapore residents cost $40 an adult and $30 a child aged four to 12. Buy your tickets online at least one day before the visit date.
Go to rwsentosa.com/christmasoddysea2023 for more information.
Brain-stimulating toys and puzzles at Hands
If you are stumped for Christmas presents for kids, IQ toys and puzzles might be a good idea.
And all the more if they are awestruck by the mind-boggling games featured on the hit Netflix reality series The Devil’s Plan (2023).
Japanese lifestyle store Hands, formerly known as Tokyu Hands, carries a range that is reminiscent of the games the show contestants played.
Check out the metal puzzle rings (from $14.40) by established game brand Hanayama, which challenges you to separate the interlocked pieces.
There is also the Brain Block series of tile puzzles (from $15.80) by Tenyo to stimulate the brain. The plastic pieces are far from easy to put back together once you remove them from the box.
All these puzzles, available in various difficulty levels, are recommended for kids from six years old, as well as adults.