Fun With Kids: Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, IQ puzzle toys

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios Singapore

Santa has set up North Pole Headquarters at Universal Studios Singapore’s New York zone.

Immerse in the holiday spirit here until Jan 1 and meet animated characters such as Minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob, who are decked out in their festive best.

Joining them are Po and Master Tigress from the Kung Fu Panda franchise (2008 to present), and the Penguins from the Madagascar movies (2005 to 2022).

At 7.30pm daily, watch a 25-minute musical performance, the W.I.S.H show or Worldwide Institute of Santa’s Helpers. Gingerbread Man from DreamWorks’ Shrek titles (2001 to 2010) will make a special appearance too.

Be there early and your little one might be picked to receive a mystery gift from Santa on stage.