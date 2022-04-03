Fun With Kids: Staycay at Jurong Bird Park, Easter treats at Goodwood Park Hotel, Eva Chen's new children's book

Book: Staycation with the flamingos

Surprise your kids with a sleepover party with the flamingos at Jurong Bird Park. They will get to feed the birds, have reserved seats at an animal presentation and go on a private guided tour to the newly refreshed Waterfall Aviary.

Up to four people can enjoy a night's stay in a bell tent - with two double beds in air-conditioned comfort and a view of Flamingo Lake - with dinner and breakfast provided.

The package costs $1,099 and booking is now open for selected dates from June 10 to July 30. Kids must be at least five years old.

Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages Jurong Bird Park, introduced staycation packages at its sister parks River Wonders in December 2020 and the Singapore Zoo in December last year.

Get details here.

