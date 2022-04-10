Fun With Kids: Shop and raise funds for Ukraine, Ramadan-themed children's book, musical comedy on Disney+

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Shop: Raise funds for Ukraine's women and children

Shop for a good cause at 12 local online stores from April 11 to 18. To raise funds for Ukraine relief efforts, some have pledged up to 40 per cent of their sales proceeds site-wide and others are doing so for selected product categories.

The participating e-stores include Heyhappypuff and Klosh, which sell lifestyle products, as well as Noah's Toys, which stocks wooden playthings.

The fund-raising campaign is led by HaruPlate, a kids' nutrition and wellness brand, in partnership with Singapore Red Cross, with a focus on women and children.

HaruPlate founder Chen Shiqin, who has three kids, says: "Although we might be far away, we hope that as fellow mums and business owners, we can rally together to raise awareness and support for all affected by the war in Ukraine."

Show your support here.

Watch: Musical comedy Better Nate Than Ever