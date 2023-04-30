Fun With Kids: Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show, revamped Kiztopia Marina Square

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Book: Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show

Shaun The Sheep and his farmyard friends from Mossy Bottom come to life on stage at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from May 10 to 21.

Like the stop-motion animated television series (2007 to 2021) by the United Kingdom’s Aardman studio, the live show does not have a word of dialogue. But it promises to enthral your family with daredevil acrobatic performance, dance, mime and slapstick comedy.

Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show is a collaboration between Aardman and Australian performance company Circa Contemporary Circus.