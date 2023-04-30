Fun With Kids: Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show, revamped Kiztopia Marina Square

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Book: Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show
Shaun The Sheep and his farmyard friends from Mossy Bottom come to life on stage at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from May 10 to 21.
Like the stop-motion animated television series (2007 to 2021) by the United Kingdom’s Aardman studio, the live show does not have a word of dialogue. But it promises to enthral your family with daredevil acrobatic performance, dance, mime and slapstick comedy.
Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show is a collaboration between Aardman and Australian performance company Circa Contemporary Circus.
The show has been touring since 2021 and Singapore is its first stop outside of Australia.
Tickets to the 95-minute show, which includes a 20-minute intermission, are priced from $45 to $145. Buy them at www.sistic.com.sg/events/sheep0523
Bond: Kiztopia Marina Square
Check out the revamped play zones at Kiztopia’s flagship outlet at Marina Square.
Spanning more than 18,000 sq ft, the largest indoor playground in a Singapore mall underwent three weeks of upgrading works and reopened its doors last Saturday.
Children can have a bouncing good time at new inflatable obstacle course Drago’s Land and unleash their creativity at construction-themed playroom Mark’s Block.
There is also Honey’s Station, a space station-themed toddler play area featuring gentle slides and a shallow ball pit.
A single-admission ticket costs from $29.80 to $45.80, depending on the playtime, for a child from one to 12 years old and an accompanying adult.
Visitors have to wear non-slip grip socks, while long-sleeved T-shirt and long pants are recommended.
Meanwhile, look out for two new Kiztopia outlets: a 3,000 sq ft underwater-themed zone at The Woodleigh Mall opening in May and a 6,400 sq ft superhero-themed space at Safra Choa Chu Kang in June.
Find out more at www.kiztopia.com
Board: Pokemon-themed cable car
It is Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary and it has invited Pokemon’s Pikachu and friends to join in the celebrations.
From Monday to Sept 30, a surprise awaits your family as you take to the sky on the Mount Faber Line.
Each cable car cabin interior is decked out in a different Pokemon-themed decor. Which one of five characters – Pikachu, Eevee, Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly – will you hop aboard with?
The cabin exterior features the iconic red-and-white Poke Balls.
There are Pokemon-themed photo points around Mount Faber Peak where you can take family wefies. You will also receive a collectible sun visor, while stocks last, when you buy tickets at the counters.
A round-trip ride costs $33 an adult and $22 a child aged four to 12. Find out more at www.mountfaberleisure.com