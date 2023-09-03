Fun With Kids: Sanrio-themed light-up at VivoCity, free carnival, sing-along picnic

Sanrio characters are taking over VivoCity's Sky Park until Oct 1. PHOTO: VIVOCITY
SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Sanrio-themed light-up at VivoCity

Fill your Instagram account with family wefies taken at Garden of Lights at VivoCity mall’s Sky Park.

The free Sanrio-themed event launched last Thursday and runs until Oct 1.

The four photo points include a 50m-long Sanrio Characters Friendship Bridge, formed by 18 arches featuring popular stars under the global lifestyle brand such as My Melody, Kuromi and Pompompurin.

A 7m-tall Hello Kitty figurine, standing in a flower maze amid piped-in Japanese songs, is another highlight.

Admission is from 10am daily and the photo points are lit from 6.30 to 10pm.

The 50m-long Sanrio Characters Friendship Bridge and other photo points are lit from 6.30pm. PHOTO: VIVOCITY

Although it is held in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept 29, you will not spot any lanterns here.

Include hashtags #VivoGardenOfLights and #SanrioSingapore in your photos, with an accompanying caption on why the festival is significant to you.

Be sure to follow VivoCity (@vivocitysingapore) and Sanrio Singapore (@sanriosingapore) and stand to win six weekly prizes of $50 shopping vouchers.

Find out more at str.sg/iSEK

Play: Family Fiesta Carnival

Download Dementia Singapore’s Cara SG app to enjoy free admission, playtime and snacks at its carnival on Saturday. PHOTO: OUR TAMPINES HUB

If your kids love inflatable playgrounds, take them to the Family Fiesta Carnival on Saturday. It runs from 10am to 3.30pm at Our Tampines Hub’s Town Square. Everything here is free, from admission to playtime to snacks such as ice cream and popcorn.

To enter the carnival, download its organiser Dementia Singapore’s Cara SG app and sign up for a free membership. The social agency specialises in serving the needs of people living with dementia and their families.

Veteran radio personalities Brian Richmond and Patrick Kwek will appear at the event.

Find out more at str.sg/iSEr

Bond: Sing-along picnic

The monthly picnic series at Gardens by the Bay returns on Saturday with a sing-along theme. PHOTO: FAMILIES FOR LIFE

The free monthly picnic series at Gardens by the Bay’s West Lawn returns on Saturday from 4 to 7pm with a sing-along theme.

Join musical duo ShiLi & Adi as they belt out iconic songs from well-loved animated movies, including The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty And The Beast (1991) and Frozen (2013).

Get your hands on free snacks and balloons. The first 200 families will also receive complimentary picnic mats.

No pre-registration is required for this event organised by Families For Life Council. Find out more at str.sg/iSEH

The next picnic takes place on Oct 7 to mark the annual Celebrating our Grands, an initiative by the council to honour elderly family members.  

