Fun With Kids: Sanrio-themed light-up at VivoCity, free carnival, sing-along picnic

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Sanrio-themed light-up at VivoCity

Fill your Instagram account with family wefies taken at Garden of Lights at VivoCity mall’s Sky Park.

The free Sanrio-themed event launched last Thursday and runs until Oct 1.

The four photo points include a 50m-long Sanrio Characters Friendship Bridge, formed by 18 arches featuring popular stars under the global lifestyle brand such as My Melody, Kuromi and Pompompurin.

A 7m-tall Hello Kitty figurine, standing in a flower maze amid piped-in Japanese songs, is another highlight.

Admission is from 10am daily and the photo points are lit from 6.30 to 10pm.