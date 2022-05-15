Fun With Kids: Overnight camp at the airport, JungleGirl Mia book

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: A Night At The Airport family camp

Go camping in air-conditioned comfort at the Changi Experience Studio in Jewel Changi Airport during the June school holidays.

During the day, you and your kids will embark on a fun trail across Jewel and Terminals 1 and 3. Upon completing the challenges, you will receive tickets to the River Wonders attraction in Mandai.

There are also airport-themed crafts and play sessions at Jewel's Canopy Park to keep the kids happy and busy.

This one-night camp takes place every Thursday to Sunday from May 28 to June 25.

It is recommended for kids aged six to 15 and they have to be accompanied by at least one adult. Pay $88 a child and $78 an adult.

For details and to register, go to this website.

Create: Art sessions and pizza meals