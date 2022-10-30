Fun With Kids: New Lego Friends characters, Pixar-themed hand sanitisers, Ghostwriter season 3

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Meet: New Lego Friends characters

Has it really been 10 years since Lego Friends was launched? The popular toy line is celebrating its milestone by welcoming eight new main characters.

Meet Nova, for starters. She has three million followers on social media but struggles to make real-life friends.

Then there is Olly, a one-kid production team who wants to be famous. Or Zac, who is the life of the party but hates dealing with failure.

Sounds like a youngster you know? That is because the characters were designed to be more relatable to kids today, following feedback from participants of the Lego Play Well Study conducted in early 2022.

Three in four children had expressed that there were not enough toys with characters that represented them.

Lego is big on celebrating diversity, too. For example, Autumn is born with a limb difference. Her mum is Mia, one of the five original Friends introduced a decade ago.

If you are going “huh?” at this point, stay tuned for an upcoming animated series in February that will support the storyline and brick sets.

Fans will have to wait till Jan 1 to buy the new Lego Friends sets, which include the Heartlake Downtown Diner ($44.90) and Heartlake International School ($159.90).

Shop: Pixar-themed hand sanitisers