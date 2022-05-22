Fun With Kids: Minions at Universal Studios Singapore, water sports camp, cat-themed crafts for charity

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Meet: The Minions at Universal Studios Singapore

Who is that adorable Minion with braces? Meet Otto, who will make his screen debut in Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru, which will open in cinemas on June 30.

But you and your kids do not have to wait till then to meet him. From May 26 to Aug 14, score a photo with him, along with his friends Kevin, Stuart and Bob, at Universal Studios Singapore.

The theme park will have new Minion-themed programmes and food and drinks to celebrate the movie's upcoming release.

As the animated sequel is set in the 1970s - it tells the story of how 12-year-old Gru first met the iconic yellow creatures - you will find the park's Hollywood Boulevard decked out in psychedelic colours. Kevin, Stuart and Bob will also be in retro threads.

From May 26 to June 26, enjoy the Groovy Summer holiday package at $98 an adult and $88 a child. It includes an admission ticket, vouchers and popcorn.

Join: Three-day water sports programme