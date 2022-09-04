Fun With Kids: Mid-autumn celebration at Esplanade, walking tour cum game in Joo Chiat, art exhibition at Singapore Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Walking-tour game in Joo Chiat

Beyond the colourful Peranakan houses and hipster cafes, how much do you and your kids know about Joo Chiat?

Otah & Friends: Go Gai Gai's latest edition is a three-hour walking-tour game that takes you around the neighbourhood.

Learn how it has grown from its kampung days to the hipster enclave of today, as you solve clues and unlock dining offers along the way.

Developed with outdoor discovery game organiser Hidden Singapore, the activity takes place entirely over WhatsApp. Otah the otter mascot, aided by a chatbot, will guide you step by step over the 2.4km route.