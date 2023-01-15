Fun With Kids: Matching family outfits for Chinese New Year, Disney turns 100

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Maison Q’s Chinese New Year outfits

Local label Maison Q has dreamt up eight original prints for its 2023 festive collection, with motifs that tell a story.

For example, the design titled Lion Dancers shows kids in different lion dance costumes. It is said that a red lion symbolises good luck while a yellow one represents good fortune.

Other whimsical, cheery fabrics include Lucky Miss Rabbit, Jubilee – A Chinatown Chaos and Love Letters.

Fathers and sons can twin in mandarin-collared shirts, while mothers and daughters can pick from modern cheongsam, peplum blouses and dresses with ruffled sleeves.

Kidswear comes in sizes from six months to 14 years old.