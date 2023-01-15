Fun With Kids: Matching family outfits for Chinese New Year, Disney turns 100

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Bond: Maison Q’s Chinese New Year outfits
Local label Maison Q has dreamt up eight original prints for its 2023 festive collection, with motifs that tell a story.
For example, the design titled Lion Dancers shows kids in different lion dance costumes. It is said that a red lion symbolises good luck while a yellow one represents good fortune.
Other whimsical, cheery fabrics include Lucky Miss Rabbit, Jubilee – A Chinatown Chaos and Love Letters.
Fathers and sons can twin in mandarin-collared shirts, while mothers and daughters can pick from modern cheongsam, peplum blouses and dresses with ruffled sleeves.
Kidswear comes in sizes from six months to 14 years old.
Priced from $69 to $139, the collection is available at its flagship counter at the children’s department at Level 4 Takashimaya or online at maison-q.com.
Spend at least $228 and receive the brand’s Snap! card game featuring its eight festive prints.
Collect: Chinese New Year with Line Friends
Have the matching family outfits? Now toast to a prosperous Year of the Rabbit together with drinking glasses or, in this case, child-friendly plastic tumblers.
The special-edition set from Line Friends will get your kids into the festive spirit instantly.
Get both designs, which feature the brand’s lovable characters Brown, Cony and Sally in a red background symbolising good luck and fortune. Each comes with a 7cm-tall removable figurine of Brown or Cony which you can add to the lid as a decorative topper.
Available exclusively at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets, each 650ml tumbler costs $9.90 (usual price: $15.90) when you spend $5 nett in stores.
Celebrate: Disney turns 100
The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary in 2023 and fans can look forward to a year-long celebration worldwide.
In Singapore, the festivities kicked off at Jewel Changi Airport last Thursday with a Disney100 Light & Sound Show at the HSBC Rain Vortex. Showing at 7.30pm daily till April 9, it features iconic songs such as When You Wish Upon A Star, A Whole New World and You’ve Got A Friend In Me.
At the Shiseido Forest Valley, walk through a Disney100 archway and take pictures in front of a 4m-tall platinum-coloured Mickey Mouse statue.
There are 10 more Disney-themed photo spots to check out at the Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park till April 9. These are inspired by scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars titles – think Winnie The Pooh (1977), Lion King (1994) and Inside Out (2015).
Find out more at www.jewelchangiairport.com/en/Disney100.html