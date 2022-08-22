Fun With Kids

BOND: X-SCAP8 INDOOR ACTIVITY PARK

A new high-element course has opened at Orchard Central's seventh storey. Infinity and Beyond is one of five zones at the new X-Scap8 (read: Escapade) activity park, which spans 6,000 sq ft.

Those at least 1.2m tall can test their physical and mental strength at three levels of height-based activities, up to 10m high. It costs $35 a person for an hour of playtime, which includes a safety briefing.

X-Scap8 is run by The Seriously Fun Group, which also owns The Polliwogs indoor playgrounds.

The other zones include the X-Warrior Challenge, an obstacle course with ladders, jump pads and a mini zip line. This activity is free with a minimum $30 spending a person at X-Scap8's eatery.

Kids must be at least 1.2m tall to enter. Those younger than 10 have to be accompanied by an adult.

There is also an arcade area (games from $1 each) and a golf simulator ($60 for an hour-long session for up to four people). Those who are at least 18 years old can let off some steam by breaking items at a smash lab ($35 a person for 45 minutes).

The park opens daily from 11am to 10pm. Go to X-Scap8's website (www.xscap8.com) for details.

EAT: CINNAMOROLL-THEMED FOOD AND DRINKS

Guess who came up tops in the recent 2022 Sanrio Character Ranking, as voted by fans around the world? It is Cinnamoroll, the chubby white dog with long ears.

Celebrate his win - and 20th anniversary - at Kumoya in Orchard Central. The cafe, known for its pop-up themes, is decked out in all things Cinnamoroll.

Choose from a limited-time menu, which includes mains like the Flying Clouds Cinnamoroll Cheese Burger ($25.90), with a choice of teriyaki beef, chicken katsu or plant-based patty.

Another Instagrammable dish is the Fluffy Dreamland Japanese Seafood Curry Rice ($28.90), which comes with a delicious semi-runny omelette. End your meal with desserts such as Cinnamoroll Fluffy Fluff Blueberry Swissroll ($21.90) served with vanilla ice cream and a macaron.

Go to www.fb.com/Kumoya Singapore

LEARN: HOW TO WRITE AND DRAW COMICS

If your kids love reading the popular World Of Science comic books, here is their chance to come up with their own comics and to even get them printed.

Author and English enrichment teacher Benedict Boo will teach children, aged nine to 12, storytelling skills in a comics creation workshop on Sept 6.

Illustrator Alan Bay will guide them on how to turn a script into a comic page and draw memorable human characters.

The drop-off programme, from 9am to 5pm, costs $150 a child. Held at World Scientific Publishing's building in Jurong East, it will culminate in a tour of its printing centre, where participants can see their works printed and made into mini books.

They will also receive an autographed hardcover copy of World Of Science: Adventures With Germs And Your Health by Boo and Bay.

Go to bit.ly/comicscreationworkshop to find out more and to register.