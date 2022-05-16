Fun With Kids

BOND: A NIGHT AT THE AIRPORT FAMILY CAMP

Go camping in air-conditioned comfort at the Changi Experience Studio in Jewel Changi Airport during the June school holidays.

During the day, you and your kids will embark on a fun trail across Jewel and Terminals 1 and 3. Upon completing the challenges, you will receive tickets to the River Wonders attraction in Mandai.

There are also airport-themed crafts and play sessions at Jewel's Canopy Park to keep the kids happy and busy.

This one-night camp takes place every Thursday to Sunday from May 28 to June 25.

It is recommended for kids aged six to 15 and they have to be accompanied by at least one adult. Pay $88 a child and $78 an adult.

For details and to register, go to bit.ly/CESJunehols22.

CREATE: ART SESSIONS AND PIZZA MEALS

PizzaExpress Singapore is offering parent-and-child art sessions at its Holland Village outlet. Conducted by teachers from Artsy Bugsy Studio, the activities cost $68 a pair.

With each booking, you can buy a PizzaExpress voucher worth $50 for $40.

These art sessions run daily and you can check out the time slots at str.sg/wBT8. Remember to book in advance via WhatsApp on 9010-7663.

READ: MIDDLE-GRADE NOVEL JUNGLEGIRL MIA

Mia is the fearless animal-loving 12-year-old behind the Instagram account @junglegirl, or so her followers think.

But she is actually scared of the wild creatures she posts pictures of. She is merely chasing "likes", which makes her happy. Moreover, most of the photos are taken by her neighbour Kalim.

Tweens who have a mobile phone and are on Instagram would relate well to JungleGirl Mia, a middle-grade novel by Karien van Ditzhuijzen.

The author, who has three kids aged 11 to 14, says: "Many children these days, my own included, spend a lot of time on screens and less time playing outside. My goal is to encourage them to go out and enjoy nature.

"I don't like pointing fingers and telling kids they can't use their devices, so instead I decided to write a book that shows that playing outside and responsible use of devices aren't mutually exclusive."

This is her second book in English following A Yellow House (2018), which was inspired by her work with migrant domestic workers with a Singapore charity. After living here for seven years, she and her family have moved back to their home country, The Netherlands.

They used to live in a house next to a nature reserve, just like Mia's, she says. Many of the stories in the book are based on the animals they saw.

"My children were lucky to learn about nature in such a playful way, and I wanted to share our experience and encourage others to do the same.

"Thankfully, Singapore has so many parks and nature reserves that this is possible for those without a garden of their own."

JungleGirl Mia retails for $14.95 (before GST) at major bookstores and online shops.