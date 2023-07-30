Fun With Kids: Joanne Peh’s orchid art workshop; children’s Asian cookbook

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Create: Art workshop to make orchid hybrids

On National Day, join Joanne Peh in a two-hour art workshop to create orchid hybrids using paint and clay.

The actress-host, who also runs arts enrichment centre The Dimple Loft, will be leading the session at Resorts World Sentosa’s Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The exhibition brings together more than 300 reproductions of sketches, drawings and paintings by famed Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.

Peh’s upcoming workshop is inspired by van Gogh’s love for flowers, and Singapore’s birthday.

Learn about Miss Agnes Joaquim, a horticulturist who cross-bred a Malayan orchid with a Burmese one to create what is known today as Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim.

After the storytelling session, participants get to come up with their orchid hybrid artwork.

Bond over the activity together as a family ($180 for four people) or drop off your kids if they are five and older ($50 a person).

“We always value process over results, so we encourage participants not to follow our guidelines and for parents to sit back and let their child create,” says Peh, who also held a workshop series during the June school holidays at the same venue.

To visit the Van Gogh exhibition after the class, you have to buy a separate admission ticket.

Find out more at str.sg/iiXe

Build: New Lego Dreamzzz play sets