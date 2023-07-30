Fun With Kids: Joanne Peh’s orchid art workshop; children’s Asian cookbook

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Create: Art workshop to make orchid hybrids
On National Day, join Joanne Peh in a two-hour art workshop to create orchid hybrids using paint and clay.
The actress-host, who also runs arts enrichment centre The Dimple Loft, will be leading the session at Resorts World Sentosa’s Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The exhibition brings together more than 300 reproductions of sketches, drawings and paintings by famed Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.
Peh’s upcoming workshop is inspired by van Gogh’s love for flowers, and Singapore’s birthday.
Learn about Miss Agnes Joaquim, a horticulturist who cross-bred a Malayan orchid with a Burmese one to create what is known today as Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim.
After the storytelling session, participants get to come up with their orchid hybrid artwork.
Bond over the activity together as a family ($180 for four people) or drop off your kids if they are five and older ($50 a person).
“We always value process over results, so we encourage participants not to follow our guidelines and for parents to sit back and let their child create,” says Peh, who also held a workshop series during the June school holidays at the same venue.
To visit the Van Gogh exhibition after the class, you have to buy a separate admission ticket.
Find out more at str.sg/iiXe
Build: New Lego Dreamzzz play sets
Look at what the Lego creators have dreamt up this time – Lego Dreamzzz. Meet characters Mateo, Izzie, Cooper and Logan, ordinary kids with friendship issues and homework deadlines by day.
At night, they enter the fantasy realm of the dream world and battle against the Nightmare King.
A 10-episode animated series is available on Lego’s YouTube channel for kids to get acquainted with Mateo and friends, while the play sets will hit the stores from Tuesday.
Legoland theme parks around the world, including Malaysia, will also roll out a movie based on Dreamzzz from August.
Creative director for Lego Dreamzzz, Mr Cerim Manovi, is confident that boys and girls will relate to the new theme as everyone dreams. It also leaves much room for imagination because in dreams, “everything is possible if you want to do it”, he tells The Straits Times.
The sets are available at Lego-certified stores, official stores on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon as well as at major retailers and department stores.
Cook: Asian dishes made easy
The ability to cook is one of the greatest gifts you can give your children.
For one thing, it instils healthy eating habits and empowers them to grow into independent adults, say Elena Yeo and Arti Daryanani in their first cookbook written for kids from eight to 12 years old.
Masak-Masak: Asian Cooking For Kids features more than 60 recipes, such as kopitiam-style eggs and corn fritters which beginner cooks can try.
The experienced ones can challenge themselves with dishes like galangal and lemongrass roast chicken as well as chana dal (chickpeas) with coconut and spinach.
The authors assure that every dish in the book is fun for kids to make and hope to change the perception that Asian cooking is complicated.
But do not just leave them alone in the kitchen, regardless of their culinary skills, as cooking is a wonderful way to bond as a family, they add.
The paperback copy retails for $44.90 at Epigram Bookshop at the Singapore Arts Museum and on its website str.sg/iiXn.