Fun With Kids: Installation-performance for children with diverse needs, Waves Of Change Festival

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Pre-school animated series Sago Mini Friends

Harvey, a floppy-eared brown dog, and his friends who live in the joyful town of Sagoville are the stars of Sago Mini Friends, a pre-school animated series available on Apple TV+.

As they discover ways to have silly fun and break into original catchy songs, they also impart important life lessons about gratitude.

Young viewers will learn to be more understanding of the needs and feelings of others, and be inspired to say “thank you”.

This series is based on the Sago Mini World app, which features more than 40 games for kids from two to five years old.

Non-subscribers of the streaming service can watch the first of 10 episodes for free. Go to https://str.sg/wKbv.

Experience: Installation-performance at The Artground