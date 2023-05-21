Fun With Kids: Holiday camps at ArtScience Museum, My Grandfather’s Rojak picture book

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Learn: Holiday camps at ArtScience Museum

Sign up for the Ocean Imagineer Hackathon Holiday Camps at ArtScience Museum.

Its “artscientist”-in-residence Cesar Jung-Harada will guide kids from eight years old to design boats, trains and machines using everyday materials and modular technology.

He will also share how these inventions can help tackle the climate crisis.

This is a series of four camps over the period from May 27 to June 25. Each three-day session costs $400 a participant. Those below 16 years old have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Find out more at str.sg/iJML

Read: My Grandfather’s Rojak