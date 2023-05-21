Fun With Kids: Holiday camps at ArtScience Museum, My Grandfather’s Rojak picture book

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Learn: Holiday camps at ArtScience Museum
Sign up for the Ocean Imagineer Hackathon Holiday Camps at ArtScience Museum.
Its “artscientist”-in-residence Cesar Jung-Harada will guide kids from eight years old to design boats, trains and machines using everyday materials and modular technology.
He will also share how these inventions can help tackle the climate crisis.
This is a series of four camps over the period from May 27 to June 25. Each three-day session costs $400 a participant. Those below 16 years old have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Find out more at str.sg/iJML
Read: My Grandfather’s Rojak
Guo’s teacher gave his class an assignment. “Do something different from what you normally do,” she says.
The boy, who helps out at his grandfather’s rojak stall after school, decides to tweak the rojak recipe secretly. How will the regular customers and his grandfather respond to it?
My Grandfather’s Rojak, written by Emily Lim-Leh and illustrated by Alycia Teo, is among the finalists of the 2019 Scholastic Picture Book Award, which encourages the creation of Asian-inspired picture books by Asians.
“I wanted an intergenerational story, one that shows an appreciation for tradition and yet an openness to creativity,” says Lim-Leh, who included a rojak recipe featuring century eggs and cuttlefish in the book.
She hopes the story will encourage her 12-year-old son and young readers to try new things.
The book can be pre-ordered for $11.50 at Scholastic’s official store on Shopee (str.sg/iJMa).
Meet the author and illustrator at their book launch on Saturday from 4.30 to 5.30pm at National Library’s Possibility Room on level five.
The free event is part of the four-day Asian Festival of Children’s Content, organised by the Singapore Book Council, which features a line-up of more than 100 Singaporean and international authors.
Move: Fun race for kids
Children aged five to 12 can take part in a 650m race at the inaugural run organised by e-commerce platform Lazada.
Meanwhile, parents can join the 5km, 10km or 21km categories at Lazada Run, which will be held on July 23 at Marina Barrage.
On race day, participants can look forward to stage shows, games and special buys at pop-up booths.
Registration for the Kids Dash category costs $35 a child, and participants will receive a goodie bag, plush keychain, T-shirt and finisher medal.
Those aged five to seven can be accompanied by one adult and the adult does not require a ticket.
The fee for the adults’ race categories ranges from $45 to $80.
Sign up by June 30 on the Lazada app. Go to www.lazada.sg/lazrun for more details.