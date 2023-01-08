Fun With Kids: Free red packets, Year of the Rabbit festive activities

How adorable are these rabbit-themed red packets? Visit 39 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries to collect each unique design by Feb 3, while stocks last.

Each visitor can get a free set of eight red packets at each destination, including the new Children’s Museum Singapore.

Now in its ninth edition, the Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign is organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB).

You can also buy an $88 collector’s album that contains two full sets of 39 designs with a red background, plus a special-edition one to mark NHB’s 30th anniversary in 2023. The ones which are available for free feature a pink background.

Registration for purchase slots opens on Monday, 10am, at mrhongbao.eventbrite.com. For more information, go to go.gov.sg/MRHongbao2023

Collect: We Bare Bears red packets