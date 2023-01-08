Fun With Kids: Free red packets, Year of the Rabbit festive activities

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Visit: Museums offer limited-edition red packets
How adorable are these rabbit-themed red packets? Visit 39 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries to collect each unique design by Feb 3, while stocks last.
Each visitor can get a free set of eight red packets at each destination, including the new Children’s Museum Singapore.
Now in its ninth edition, the Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign is organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB).
You can also buy an $88 collector’s album that contains two full sets of 39 designs with a red background, plus a special-edition one to mark NHB’s 30th anniversary in 2023. The ones which are available for free feature a pink background.
Registration for purchase slots opens on Monday, 10am, at mrhongbao.eventbrite.com. For more information, go to go.gov.sg/MRHongbao2023
Collect: We Bare Bears red packets
For more cute red packets to ooh and ahh over, get your hands on the free We Bare Bears designs. The young and young at heart will dig the drawings of Ice Bear holding gold ingots and Panda taking a selfie with firecrackers.
Redeem a set when you spend $15 on Lifebuoy products, such as the Total 10 Anti-Bacterial Body Wash, by Jan 31 at participating stores. These include Watsons, Guardian and official e-commerce platforms.
You can also get a We Bare Bears ceramic noodle mug with lid when you buy $28 worth of Lifebuoy products at FairPrice, Sheng Shiong, Cold Storage, Giant and other participating stores and e-commerce platforms.
Learn: Chinese idioms related to rabbits
Your kids are probably familiar with the fable The Tortoise And The Hare, but have they heard of the race between the rabbit and the ox in the Chinese zodiac?
Join a free live-streamed event where they can learn about the myth, as well as Chinese idioms related to rabbits.
They can also pick up “punny bunny” ways to incorporate the rabbit into festive greetings while drawing bunny-themed cartoons.
Helmed by Dr Woo Yen Yen and her husband Colin Goh, the creators of the bilingual Dim Sum Warriors children’s comic series (2018 to present), the 45-minute Doodle Date session will be held in English and Mandarin on Jan 14 at 10am.
The couple have been running the Chinese New Year-themed online event since 2021.
Sign up at www.dimsumwarriors.com/doodle-date
Bond: Build Lego festive sets
From Chinese New Year parade floats to decorative pieces for the home and a white rabbit, the new line-up of Lego sets will keep your kids entertained while also teaching them about Chinese traditions. These are recommended for children eight years old and up.
For toddlers and pre-schoolers, Lego Duplo’s Learn About Chinese Culture playset introduces Chinese traditions through food, music, games and traditional costumes.
The prices for these festive sets range from $29.90 to $149.90.
From Jan 12 to Feb 5, take your kids to the free Lego Prosperity Burrows event at Suntec City’s atrium at Towers 1 and 2, where each family will get a starter kit to participate in the Prosperity Carrot Hunt on-site.
On Jan 14, 15, 28 and 29, you can also meet Lego mascots at 4pm and collect limited red packets with miniature figures, while stocks last.