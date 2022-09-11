Fun With Kids: Free game Treasure Quest, storybook for charity, animation Cars On The Road

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Nature experiences with your kids

Get your kids to look for flowers and take a whiff. Then ask them: Why is it important for flowers to produce scents?

This is one of the 10 challenges in outdoor game Treasure Quest, which encourages families to connect with nature.

The activities and conversation guides are put together by nature advocates and volunteers with EtonHouse Community Fund as well as educators from EtonHouse, E-Bridge and The Eton Academy. You will also find links to educational YouTube videos about nature.

To join Treasure Quest, download the free Goosechase app on App Store or Google Play and enter the game code KM1VR1.

You stand to win activity kits every month as well. Simply share photos and videos of your family completing the challenges on social media with the hashtag #ECFTreasureQuest.

Shop: Storybook for charity