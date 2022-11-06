Fun With Kids: Free family events at Singapore Writers Festival, Waterfront Carnival

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Join: Waterfront Carnival’s sports activities

Experience the thrill of shooting an air pistol under the guidance of national modern pentathlon athlete Kok Kiat Xuan or take an archery lesson with South-East Asian Games medallist Israel Tan.

Do not miss the chance to try water sports such as kayaking and dragon boating too.

Your family will have lots of fun on land and in the water at the Waterfront Carnival on Nov 13 from 10am to 3pm.