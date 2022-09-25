Fun With Kids: F1 Lego fun, Deepavali-themed activities, Malay singing contest

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Experience: Lego Technic McLaren Formula One race car

Now your kids can experience what it is like to be in the driver’s seat of the McLaren Formula One race car – well, almost.

Till Sunday, hop into a life-size Lego Technic replica of the sleek vehicle in front of Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza for a photo opportunity.

It measures 5.7m in length and 2.4m in width, and was created using 288,315 Lego bricks. This is the first time it is being showcased in South-east Asia.

In addition, your family can take part in activities at three interactive stations.

For instance, try your hand at completing a half-assembled 42141 Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car set – in the fastest possible time – and receive a Lego mini figure upon completion.

British Formula One driver Lando Norris will also make an appearance at the pop-up on Wednesday.

Find out more at https://str.sg/wrYr

Celebrate: Deepavali-themed programmes